Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

COCP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have commented on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

