Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
COCP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research analysts have commented on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
About Cocrystal Pharma (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
