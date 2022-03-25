Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI opened at $14.82 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

