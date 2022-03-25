Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

HTL opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$249.14 million and a PE ratio of 76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.