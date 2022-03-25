Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 498,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

