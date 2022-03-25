Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Head to Head Contrast

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swedbank AB (publ) 0 8 5 0 2.38

Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,036.27%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Swedbank AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.98 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $5.95 billion 3.11 $2.43 billion $2.18 7.50

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 41.52% 12.96% 0.72%

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. It offers transaction, savings, foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans, and importer finance products. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 875 branches and 2,492 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

