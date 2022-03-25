CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.81. 18,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,454,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

