Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMP. CL King increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

CMP stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $4,344,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

