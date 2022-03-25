Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

