Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $7,567,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

