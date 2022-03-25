ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $112.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.54 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.