ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,091. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

