CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 575,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
CEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
