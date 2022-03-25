CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 575,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

