Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $227.15

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $227.15, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.06.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

