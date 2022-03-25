ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

WISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.82.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 828,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,000 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

