Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.16.

Shares of CLR opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

