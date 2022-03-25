Contrasting Core Molding Technologies (CMT) & Its Rivals

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Core Molding Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Molding Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies Competitors 115 660 782 38 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Molding Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.52% 4.68% 2.55% Core Molding Technologies Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Volatility and Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies’ peers have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million $4.67 million 21.32 Core Molding Technologies Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.40

Core Molding Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies. Core Molding Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies peers beat Core Molding Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

