Contrasting Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 4.03 $133.05 million $3.90 12.33 Red River Bancshares $101.83 million 3.78 $32.95 million $4.52 11.70

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 29.50% 13.08% 1.42% Red River Bancshares 32.36% 11.28% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enterprise Financial Services and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Red River Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

About Red River Bancshares (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.