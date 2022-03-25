Contrasting Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,448.64% -69.50% -52.26% GH Research N/A -3.74% -3.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Histogen and GH Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

Histogen presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 797.87%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 55.39%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than GH Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Histogen and GH Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $1.03 million 12.96 -$14.95 million ($0.40) -0.67 GH Research N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Histogen.

Summary

GH Research beats Histogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen (Get Rating)

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective caspase-1 inhibitors targeting inflammasome activation, as well as intervenes in a various inflammation mediated disease. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About GH Research (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

