Contrasting Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) & Its Competitors

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Maui Land & Pineapple to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors -61.76% 5.99% 1.35%

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million -$3.42 million -60.72 Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors $1.44 billion $77.63 million 25.31

Maui Land & Pineapple’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple Competitors 333 1042 1229 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Maui Land & Pineapple’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maui Land & Pineapple has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple peers beat Maui Land & Pineapple on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.