Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 123,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 517,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,384,408. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

