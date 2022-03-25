Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 240 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,749,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

IRM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 43,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,379. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

