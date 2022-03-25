Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $131.49. 30,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $147.46.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

