Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.62. 3,282,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.96 and a 200 day moving average of $566.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

