Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

CAT traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

