Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. 2,877,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.13.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.