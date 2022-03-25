Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 334,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.