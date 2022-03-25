Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

