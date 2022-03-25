Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CNVY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

