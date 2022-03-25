Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of CLB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 487,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,494. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

