Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 44.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 38.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.