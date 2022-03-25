Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $752,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

