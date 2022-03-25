Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

