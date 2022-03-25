Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.10 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

