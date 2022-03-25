Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $558.11. 1,597,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $337.27 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.64. The company has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.