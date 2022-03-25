Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

