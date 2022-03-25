Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.85) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 493.78 ($6.50).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.65) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 247.20 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.63). The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.74.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

