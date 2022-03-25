Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.