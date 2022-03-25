Cowen Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $15.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

