Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,538 ($46.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,619.62.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

