Credit Suisse Group Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.82.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.