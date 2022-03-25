Credit Suisse Group Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.
DRI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.82.
Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
