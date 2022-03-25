Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $553.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

