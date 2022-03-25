Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

