Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW opened at $219.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average is $231.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

