Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

BIIB stock opened at $213.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.67. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.