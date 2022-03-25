Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $627,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.91 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.