Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,657,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.03 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

