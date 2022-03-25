Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.14 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

