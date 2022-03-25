Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,038. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.13.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

