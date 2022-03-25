Critical Review: SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) & Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affirm and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 SLM 0 1 6 0 2.86

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $89.57, indicating a potential upside of 99.94%. SLM has a consensus target price of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than SLM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SLM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and SLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 14.64 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -13.83 SLM $2.41 billion 2.11 $1.16 billion $3.47 5.24

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% SLM 48.17% 57.49% 4.00%

Summary

SLM beats Affirm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

