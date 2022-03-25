Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.30. Cronos Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 5,996 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

